University of Texas Rio Grande announces joining Southland Conference this summer

In a recent press release, the Southland Conference just gained one more competitor to its ranks.

The University of Texas Rio Grande (UTRGV) announced on Monday that their Department of Intercollegiate Athletics had accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference (SLC).

“Our acceptance into the Southland Conference is a testament to the growth and success UTRGV has experienced since we opened in 2015,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “On behalf of UTRGV, I would like to thank the Southland Conference and fellow university presidents for their unwavering support."

"We look forward to forging new rivalries and celebrating remarkable academic achievements, a reflection of our shared commitment to excellence both on and off the field. Together, we stand poised to elevate the standards of collegiate athletics while nurturing the academic aspirations of our student-athletes."

According to the release, the UTRGV Vaqueros, formlery memebrs of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), will be full fledged members of the SLC starting July 1, 2024. They will be competing in baseball, football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, golf, and tennis, as well as indoor and outdoor track & field.

Details for the future SLC membership plans for the men’s soccer and women’s swimming & diving programs will be released in the coming months, the release states.

Additionally, "all UTRGV teams currently competing in the WAC will remain eligible to compete for conference championships and NCAA postseason play."

“Our move to the Southland Conference marks a meaningful day as we look to bolster the student-athlete experience,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “Electing to move conferences is a significant decision that requires a great deal of consideration. We couldn’t be more excited about joining the league and doing our part to add to its over 60 years of tradition."

UTRGV's acceptance of the invite brings the SLC’s membership up to 11 institutions, including Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Six of the institutions, including UTRGV are based in Texas, while the remaining five in Louisiana.

“We are delighted to welcome the Vaqueros and their rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence to the Southland Conference,” Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant said. “We are proud to add another great institution to our ‘gas tank league’ featuring rich competition that is easily accessible to our student-athletes, families, and fans. We are thrilled to welcome an incredible institution that strengthens our league and its members while continuing to support and enhance the student-athlete experience.”

