UIL soccer Regional Quarterfinal scores and fourth round matchups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL high school boys and girls Regional Quarterfinals started with seven local teams, and after one matchup the Calallen Lady Cats are moving on the the Regional Semifinals. 4A will play their fourth round matchup next Friday, April 7 at the Cabaniss Complex while 5A is set to compete at Brownsville Sports Park.

Regional Quarterfinal Scores

5A Girls:

- Gregory-Portland vs.McAllen Memorial

4A Boys:

- London vs. IDEA Sports Park

4A Girls:

- Calallen 9, Alice 0

- Beeville vs. London