UIL soccer Regional Quarterfinal scores and fourth round matchups

Calallen defeats Alice in the Regional Quarterfinal, advancing to the fourth round of high school girls soccer
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 30, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL high school boys and girls Regional Quarterfinals started with seven local teams, and after one matchup the Calallen Lady Cats are moving on the the Regional Semifinals. 4A will play their fourth round matchup next Friday, April 7 at the Cabaniss Complex while 5A is set to compete at Brownsville Sports Park.

Regional Quarterfinal Scores
5A Girls:
- Gregory-Portland vs.McAllen Memorial
4A Boys:
- London vs. IDEA Sports Park
4A Girls:
- Calallen 9, Alice 0
- Beeville vs. London

Regional Semifinal Schedule
4A Girls:
- Calallen vs. Boerne or Burnet on Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at Cabaniss

