UIL Regionals football Coastal Bend third round playoff 2023 schedule

Six Coastal Bend football teams are celebrating Thanksgiving together as they gear up for the Regionals third round of playoffs.

5A-DI

Miller (12-0) vs. Victoria West (6-6) on Friday at 5 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium

5A-DII

Flour Bluff (10-2) vs. Liberty Hill (8-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium

4A-DI

Alice (10-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Seguin

4A-DII

Navarro (9-3) vs. Sinton (9-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Stadium in Jourdanton

Ingleside (11-1) vs. Wimberley (12-0) on Friday at 2 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio

2A-DI

Weimar (10-2) vs. Refugio (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio