UIL Area round Coastal Bend football playoff schedule 2023

13 Coastal Bend football teams advanced to the Area second round of playoffs. The Miller Buccaneers are still undefeated at (11-0), just one win shy of their winning streak from 2019.

Plus, Incarnate Word Academy is playing in the TAPPS Regional Final while Annapolis Christian Academy will be playing for their fourth TCAL state championship in program history.

UIL 5A-DI

Miller vs. Edinburg Vela, Friday at 7 p.m. at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg

Brownsville Veterans Memorial vs. C.C. Veterans Memorial, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium

UIL 5A-DII

Flour Bluff vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Friday at 7 p.m. at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio

Gregory-Portland vs. Alamo Heights, Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome

UIL 4A-DI

Lampasas vs. Alice, Friday at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio

Davenport vs. Beeville, Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton Indian Stadium

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Lago Vista, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio

Ingleside vs. Bandera, Friday at 7 p.m. in Pleasanton

Orange Grove vs. Wimberley, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Blanco, Friday at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio

UIL 3A-DII

Odem vs. Lexington, Friday at 7 p.m. in Yoakum

UIL 2A-DI

Johnson City vs. Refugio, Friday at 7 p.m. in Floresville

UIL 2A-DII

Chilton vs. Agua Dulce, Friday at 7 p.m. in Flatonia

TCAL 6-MAN FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Sunnybrook Lions, Friday at 3 p.m. in Houston at Rice University

*Warriors have won 3 state football titles (2004, 2009 and 2021)

TAPPS SIX MAN DI REGIONAL FINAL

The Emery/Weiner School-Houston vs. Incarnate Word Academy, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Edna High School