UIL Area round Coastal Bend football playoff schedule 2023

13 Coastal Bend football teams advanced to the Area second round of playoffs. The Miller Buccaneers are still undefeated at (11-0), just one win shy of their winning streak from 2019.
Plus, Incarnate Word Academy is playing in the TAPPS Regional Final while Annapolis Christian Academy will be playing for their fourth TCAL state championship in program history.
UIL 5A-DI
Miller vs. Edinburg Vela, Friday at 7 p.m. at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg
Brownsville Veterans Memorial vs. C.C. Veterans Memorial, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium
UIL 5A-DII
Flour Bluff vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Friday at 7 p.m. at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio
Gregory-Portland vs. Alamo Heights, Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome
UIL 4A-DI
Lampasas vs. Alice, Friday at 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio
Davenport vs. Beeville, Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton Indian Stadium
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Lago Vista, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio
Ingleside vs. Bandera, Friday at 7 p.m. in Pleasanton
Orange Grove vs. Wimberley, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnhoff Stadium in San Antonio
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. Blanco, Friday at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio
UIL 3A-DII
Odem vs. Lexington, Friday at 7 p.m. in Yoakum
UIL 2A-DI
Johnson City vs. Refugio, Friday at 7 p.m. in Floresville
UIL 2A-DII
Chilton vs. Agua Dulce, Friday at 7 p.m. in Flatonia
TCAL 6-MAN FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Sunnybrook Lions, Friday at 3 p.m. in Houston at Rice University
*Warriors have won 3 state football titles (2004, 2009 and 2021)
TAPPS SIX MAN DI REGIONAL FINAL
The Emery/Weiner School-Houston vs. Incarnate Word Academy, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Edna High School