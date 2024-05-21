Tuloso-Midway promotes defensive coordinator James Villareal to head football coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District announced a changing of the guard Tuesday morning. Defensive Coordinator James Villarreal was promoted to football head coach for the 2024-25 season.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to Mr. VanMatre, Coach O’Neal and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead the Tuloso-Midway Warrior football program," Villareal said. "We have a great staff, hardworking kids, elite facilities, and an excited community that supports Warrior football. I am excited to keep the momentum of last year and this spring going into the summer and 2024 football season.

Villarreal will take over duties from Athletic Director Kris O’Neal, who will be expanding his administrative duties to ensure the Warriors and Cherokees have premier athletic programs and facilities in the area.

“Coach Villarreal has displayed exceptional leadership, dedication, and passion throughout his tenure as a teacher/coach," Steve VanMatre, Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent, said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm that we believe under his guidance, our Tuloso-Midway football program will continue to achieve growth and success.”

The Sinton native attended Texas Lutheran University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing while playing football. After college, Villarreal returned to the Coastal Bend, where he started his career with Ingleside before making pit stops in Beeville, San Antonio Marshall, and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with appearances in four Regional Finals and two State Semifinals. Two years ago, he coached one of the best defensive lines in Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial.

Now, after 13 years, Villareal has earned his first head coaching role. There will be a Meet & Greet at the T-M High School Commons on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Villarreal is the tenth new football head coach to be named in the Coastal Bend so far this off-season.