Tuloso-Midway and Flour Bluff sweep district swim team titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL 5A and 4A swimming and diving competed in their district meet at the CCISD Natatorium.

Tuloso-Midway boys and girls earned the 4A title.

"I feel like we came out here and did what we practiced. I'm very proud of my team, " said Tuloso-Midway swimmer Jarrett Skoruppa. "I think we came out here and showed what we had. My goal going into state is to break the 1:00 for my 100 breast and just overall do good as a team."

Flour Bluff boys and girls won the 5A team title.

"I love going to state and each year it's meant something different to me," said Flour Bluff senior Ema Elizondo. "Freshman year was about the medal, but sophomore and junior year were really about savoring the moment. I expect to do that this year too. Every year our team brings it. We have a lot of depth and everyone is just really happy and excited for this meet and region."

Good luck to all of the athletes advancing to regionals. The top four in each event in 4A and top six in 5A. 4A competes at regionals January 31-February 1 and 5A's meet is February 7-8.