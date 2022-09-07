Watch Now
Tuesday Volleys: King defeats Ingleside in battle of Lady Mustangs

King wins in three sets (25-6, 25-13, 25-9)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 23:50:20-04

This week's Tuesday Volleys marked the last day of non-district teams for many teams in the Coastal Bend including the King Lady Mustangs and Ingleside Lady Mustangs who faced off at Moody High School. King won the battle of the Mustangs in three sets.

SCORES
Sinton 3, Alice 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)
Ingleside 0, King 3 (25-6, 25-13, 25-19)
Ingleside 0, Moody 3 (25-15, 25-21, 25-12)
United 3, Gregory-Portland 0
Falfurrias 2, San Isidro 3
Calallen 3, Carroll 1
Three Rivers 3, Freer 1
Aransas Pass 3, George West 2
Rockport-Fulton 3, Industrial 1
Victoria East 3, Beeville Jones 0

