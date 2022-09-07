Tuesday Volleys: King defeats Ingleside in battle of Lady Mustangs

This week's Tuesday Volleys marked the last day of non-district teams for many teams in the Coastal Bend including the King Lady Mustangs and Ingleside Lady Mustangs who faced off at Moody High School. King won the battle of the Mustangs in three sets.

SCORES

Sinton 3, Alice 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)

Ingleside 0, King 3 (25-6, 25-13, 25-19)

Ingleside 0, Moody 3 (25-15, 25-21, 25-12)

United 3, Gregory-Portland 0

Falfurrias 2, San Isidro 3

Calallen 3, Carroll 1

Three Rivers 3, Freer 1

Aransas Pass 3, George West 2

Rockport-Fulton 3, Industrial 1

Victoria East 3, Beeville Jones 0