CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats earn a sweep over Ray, further proving why they deserve to be a playoff high school volleyball team.

SCORES

Gregory-Portland 3 (25-15, 25-9 and 25-20), Ray 0

Sinton 0, King 3

Calallen 3, Harmony School of Excellence 0

H.M. King 0, Tuloso-Midway 3

Bishop 3, Robstown 0

Aransas Pass 3, Taft 2

Skidmore-Tynan 3, Yorktown 1

Woodsboro 3, Refugio 2