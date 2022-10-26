Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff wins UIL 5A District 29, Gregory-Portland advances

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — District play for high school volleyball ends this week and the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets win the 2022 District 29-5A Championship over Victoria West. Skidmore-Tynan won District 28-2A. Plus, Gregory-Portland earned a win-or-go-home victory over King to keep their 5A playoff hopes alive.

SCORES

Victoria West 2, Flour Bluff 3

Gregory-Portland 3, King 2

Calallen 3, H.M. King 0

Ingleside 0, Sinton 3 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)

Aransas Pass 0, Goliad 3

Calhoun 3, West Oso 0

Skidmore-Tynan defeats Woodsboro

Refugio defeats Bloomington

Three Rivers 3, Agua Dulce 0

