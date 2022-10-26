Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff wins UIL 5A District 29, Gregory-Portland advances

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — District play for high school volleyball ends this week and the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets win the 2022 District 29-5A Championship over Victoria West. Skidmore-Tynan won District 28-2A. Plus, Gregory-Portland earned a win-or-go-home victory over King to keep their 5A playoff hopes alive.
SCORES
Victoria West 2, Flour Bluff 3
Gregory-Portland 3, King 2
Calallen 3, H.M. King 0
Ingleside 0, Sinton 3 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
Aransas Pass 0, Goliad 3
Calhoun 3, West Oso 0
Skidmore-Tynan defeats Woodsboro
Refugio defeats Bloomington
Three Rivers 3, Agua Dulce 0
2022 DISTRICT 29-5A CHAMPIONS 🏆#CPH | #SWARM pic.twitter.com/bb06JHwYxG
— Flour Bluff Athletics (@bluff_sports) October 26, 2022
2022 Undefeated 28-2A District Champs!!! Congratulations Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats!!!!! Playoff info coming soon!!!!#DANGERZONE pic.twitter.com/P8uKPAFBky
— Skidmore-Tynan Volleyball & Softball (@skidmore_vbsb) October 26, 2022