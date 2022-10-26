Watch Now
Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff wins UIL 5A District 29, Gregory-Portland advances

Flour Bluff wins 2022 UIL 5A District 29 volleyball
Posted at 11:32 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 00:32:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — District play for high school volleyball ends this week and the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets win the 2022 District 29-5A Championship over Victoria West. Skidmore-Tynan won District 28-2A. Plus, Gregory-Portland earned a win-or-go-home victory over King to keep their 5A playoff hopes alive.

SCORES
Victoria West 2, Flour Bluff 3
Gregory-Portland 3, King 2
Calallen 3, H.M. King 0
Ingleside 0, Sinton 3 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
Aransas Pass 0, Goliad 3
Calhoun 3, West Oso 0
Skidmore-Tynan defeats Woodsboro
Refugio defeats Bloomington
Three Rivers 3, Agua Dulce 0

