Larissa Liska/KRIS 6

Posted at 10:16 PM, Aug 30, 2022

This weeks high school volleyball Tuesday Volleys features a battle between the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets and Calallen Lady Cats. Flour Bluff swept in three sets. HIGH SCHOOL SCORES Calallen 0, Flour Bluff 3 (25-22, 25-21, 25-17)

Taft 3, Refugio 0

Rockport-Fulton 0, St. Joseph 3

Three Rivers 0, Sinton 3 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)

Ray 0, King 3

Aransas Pass 0, Orange Grove 3

