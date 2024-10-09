Tuesday Volleys: Calallen stays perfect 4-0 in UIL 4A District 31 in Robstown sweep

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats (24-8) improved their UIL 4A District 31 record to (4-0) after sweeping Robstown in three sets 25-12, 25-13 and 25-13 on Tuesday.

Senior Ashley Robertson led the Lady Cats with 14 kills, followed by her sophomore teammate Taylor Paredez. Grace Martinez and Autumn Garza split setting duties. Martinez ended the game with 21 and Garza totaled 19.

On defense, Lauren Dillon had 25 digs and Martiinez added 19. At the net, Jadyn Lindgren made 2 blocks and Martinez added 1.

At the service line, Juniper Garza served up 4 aces and Garza added 3.