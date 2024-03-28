Tritons to host Venom Saturday in American Indoor Football duel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Tritons are back at the American Bank Center this weekend for their second home game in franchise history. The Tritons won the first, an exhibition game, 50-18. Then they earned a forfeit victory on the road in their first American Indoor Football official league game.

"They're figuring out the system that we're running because we've got a lot of rookies," Bradly Chavez, Tritons football head coach. "I think they're learning the field and where you can be in the spots on the field, so I've been very pleased with them and it will only continue to get better."

Tritons starting quarterback Jeremy Hunt has built strong chemistry with his receivers since day one.

"We've actually been able to build a really great connection since a lot of us have been here since we got here in camp," Hunt said. "Just kind of growing and learning each other more and more."

The Tritons love giving back to the community, and this Easter weekend they plan on hosting an egg hunt at halftime.

"I've seen the kids and how they interact with during the game and after the game," Chase Alisauckas, Tritons defensive end, said. "Doesn't matter what down it is. Doesn't matter what the score is. They're always on their toes making a lot of noise and just cheering us on."

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Catch the game live on our sister station KDF.