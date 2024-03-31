Tritons improve to (2-0) after defeating Venom 76-50 in American Indoor Football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Tritons (3-0, AIF 2-0) earned their second victory in American Indoor Football after defeating the Amarillo Venom (0-1) 76-50 at the American Bank Center Saturday night.

It was a strong start for the Tritons that ended with a slow second half. Corpus Christi led 34-8 going into halftime thanks to interceptions by the defense and a strong offensive effort led by quarterback Jeremy Hunt. He was able to make a lot of connections with Hezekiah Grimsley.

“He surprised me today. Like even when he kept his eyes on the field," Grimsley said. "Even breaking a tackle, staying in the pocket and looking up. That’s what really made it happen. Like even after the regular routes and even after we kill our routes it’s him backyard balling. He knew what to do.”

Richard King high school graduate and Trtions running back Josiah King found the endzone in the second quarter. He loves having the opportunity to play in front of his family and putting on a good performance for the Coastal Bend.

“Seeing our fans again. Seeing them come again. Seeing them excited. I got from 2-years-old to 10-years-old coming up to me and giving me hugs and stuff. It’s just a blessing to see that.

The Tritons are back home Sunday, April 14. They're ready to battle the Cedar Rapid River Kings. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on our sister station KDF.