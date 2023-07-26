Travis 'The Chosen One' Crawford preps for Payne Arena Saturday

INGLESIDE, Texas — Light weight 20-year-old boxer Travis 'The Chosen One' Crawford is prepared for his Payne Arena Bord Wars card bout in Hidalgo this Saturday. Crawford started his pro boxing career 0-2 and now he's 4-0 with two knockouts.

The change happened back in October 2022 right before Crawford's second loss in New York. He decided to move his boxing journey to Ingleside at Elite Fitness Training and changed his name from Pretty Boy to The Chosen One. Since then, Crawford has won four straight bouts against Jose Antonio Ruiz, Tyler Pacheco, Raul Garcia Jr. and Michael Haynes.

"I've seen myself just grow as a boxer. I've seen my punches get stiffer. I've seen my footwork and angles a lot more," Crawford said. "I've been working on being more patient. Not so medal to the pedal. Just being patient all around."

Crawford (4-2) will face Jesus Maldonado (2-4) on Saturday, July 29 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.