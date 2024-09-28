Tides turn in Game of the Week; Sinton prevails over Miller 23-16

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Sinton Pirates moved to (5-0) for the first time since 2017, defeating Miller 23-16 at Buccaneer Stadium. Jacoby James had two touchdown receptions, Triston Handson rushed in another and the Pirate defense stepped up when needed most.

What's been different about this undefeated group? "Brotherhood," James said in the postgame interview.

Sinton scripted its opening drive perfectly, rushing the ball down the throats of the Buccaneer defense to move down the field with ease. They capped it off with a touchdown on a post route by James.

Miller struck back, getting on the board the ensuing possession thanks to an Eathan Vela fourth-down conversion and Broderick Taylor finished it with a rushing touchdown.

Sinton entered halftime up 16-13. Miller was set to get the kickoff return to start the second half. The Pirates' defense was called upon to make big stops. They halted the Buccaneer offense on its first drive out of the half. With a minute left in the third quarter, they came in clutch again, stopping Miller on a fourth down in the red zone to keep a 23-13 lead.

That deficit was too much for the Buccaneers. They drove down to hit a field goal with five minutes to play, but the Sinton offense made one final drive to ice the game.

On third down it was James once more, who took a deep shot from Handson and converted to put the Pirates in the red zone, where they nearly ran the clock to zeros.

Head coach Michael Troutman addressed his team after the game, emphasizing discipline and effort as they celebrated their best start in seven years. Sinton will stay undefeated as they prepare for Calallen week 6.