Tickets for Aug. 26 Miller, King football games being sold at stadiums, not online

In working with the school districts that Corpus Christi Independent School District teams will be playing away, every out of town game will have online tickets.

That is except for Miller at Rockport and King at Alice for week one on Friday, Aug. 26.

According to a release from CCISD, to accommodate the Miller and King fans, CCISD will be selling the Miller game tickets at Buc Stadium Ticket Window on Aug. 22 and 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate at Rockport Stadium. Tickets are all general admission. Pre-sale for adults is $6 and students at $3. At the gate, tickets are $7.

For King fans, CCISD will be selling the King game tickets at Cabaniss Softball Ticket Boot on Aug. 22 and 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate at Alice Stadium. Tickets are all general admission. Pre-sale is adults at $6 and students at $3. At the gate, tickets are $7.

