Three Rivers sweeps Premont in UIL 2A Regional Quarterfinal

Posted at 11:03 PM, Nov 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO, TX — The Three Rivers Lady Dogs are moving on to the fourth round of high school volleyball playoffs after sweeping the Premont Cowgirls 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-17) winning the UIL 2A Regional Quarterfinal.

Up next, Three Rivers plays the winner of Skidmore-Tynan and Schulenburg in the UIL 2A Regional Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at Brenham high school.

3A: Banquete 0, Goliad 3 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16)

