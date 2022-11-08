Three Rivers sweeps Premont in UIL 2A Regional Quarterfinal

SAN DIEGO, TX — The Three Rivers Lady Dogs are moving on to the fourth round of high school volleyball playoffs after sweeping the Premont Cowgirls 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-17) winning the UIL 2A Regional Quarterfinal.

Up next, Three Rivers plays the winner of Skidmore-Tynan and Schulenburg in the UIL 2A Regional Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at Brenham high school.