Three Rivers ISD names Brent Kornegay football Head Coach, Athletic Director

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Three Rivers ISD named Brent Kornegay as their next football Head Coach and Athletic Director on Monday. Kornegay spent the past two seasons leading Orange Grove, finishing both seasons (7-5).

"After reviewing nearly 70 applicants, our committee selected six candidates to interview," Les Dragon, Three Rivers Independent School District Superintendent, said. "It was truly an exhaustive process, and we are ready for Coach Kornegay to lead our Bulldog sports programs!"

Kornegay has 20 years of head coaching experience between Yoakum, George West and Orange Grove. In 2018 and 2019, Kornegay led George West to two consecutive outright district championships.

Kornegay takes over the program from Ramon Soliz who led the Bulldogs for four seasons. A tough district that included Refugio, Shiner and Ganado. Under Soliz' leadership TR finished third and fourth twice in the district standings. The last time Three Rivers won a district title was in 2017 under Arturo Lozano.

Following the realignement in February, Three Rivers will play in UIL District 16 2A-DI against Refugio, Premont, Freer, Riviera Kaufer, Santa Maria and Skidmore-Tynan.

Orange Grove ISD is expected to have an opening soon for a football Head Coach/Athletic Director.