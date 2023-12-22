Three Rivers' Hunter Villarreal makes unique college commitment

THREE RIVERS, Texas — High School athletes everywhere are still picking up the pen to sign their Letter of Intent to their dream schools. Three Rivers Cheerleader Hunter Villarreal is one of the more unique commitments.

On Thursday, Villarreal a three-time All-American cheerleader, signed her Letter of Intent to compete at the Division 2 level for Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

However, she won’t be cheering. Instead, she’ll take part in an up-and-coming sport called Stunt. In Stunt, two teams go head-to-head using the skills derived from cheerleading, tumbling, and gymnastics, earning points in 4 different categories.

“I went to a clinic and that kind of just opened a new opportunity and I liked it a lot, so. I figured I might as well try that instead of cheer,” Villarreal said.

She’s been tumbling almost her entire life. She signed her Letter of Intent at the gym she grew up in, Flipping into Faith.

Stunt allows her to continue her passion for competing in tumbling.

Only 72 schools in the country have a varsity or club Stunt team. Hunter chose Mercyhurst because it’s a change of pace from South Texas.

“The snow, to see some snow and it was far and close to New York,” she said.

Hunter plans to major in criminal justice with a minor in forensic science.

She still has plans to take part in some more tumbling competitions this spring, before heading up to college.

