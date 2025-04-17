Three Moody High School seniors sign college athletic contracts

CORPUS CHRISI, Texas — Three Moody High School Trojan seniors celebrated a milestone achievement as they signed their college athletic contracts, Madison Salinas, Donavan Thompson, and Shantaye Hazel.

Madison Salinas will join Saint Mary's University cheer team, bringing her spirit and athleticism to the collegiate level.

Donavan Thompson signed with Rochester Community and Technical College, where he will play cornerback for the football program.

Shantaye Hazel committed to Texas A&M San Antonio, where she will continue her basketball career. For Hazel, the journey through high school presented significant challenges, but her senior year ended on a positive note.

"Don't let mental health stop you. That's really all. Those were my obstacles. I thought it was going to stop me but it didn't," Hazel said. "Moody basketball has helped me become a leader. It's helped me make sisters and it's just a family environment all around."

Hazel's candid reflection on overcoming mental health obstacles while finding strength through her team highlights the importance of community and support in high school athletics.