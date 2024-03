CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A No. 5-ranked defending state champion Calallen Lady Cats proved their poise in a 5-0 road shutout against district 31 rival Tuloso-Midway on Friday.

Calallen sophomore pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux was dominant on the bump, dealing 15 strikeouts in 7 innings. She only gave up 3 hits and walked 2 batters.