The Carr Cycle: Santa Gertrudis Academy grad becomes first Javelina to hit the cycle

KINGSVILLE, Texas — History was made on Friday at Texas A&M-Kingsville. One Coastal Bend native became the first Javelina to hit the cycle since the program was established in 1997. To put this rare achievement into perspective, only 339 athletes have hit the cycle in major league baseball.

"No I had no idea. Even when I hit the cycle I was standing on second and I see all of my teammates you know cheering for me in the dugout," Breana Carr, TAMUK junior outfielder, said. "I'm like you know this is just a hit. What is going on and it's crazy."

Carr hit a single in the first inning, an inside-the-park home run and a triple in the third, and then a double in the fifth frame. She became the first Javelina to hit the cycle all while earning her first college home run.

"Usually up the lines is ideal for hitting an in-the-park home run, and I got one right up the left field line and I was just able to run it out," Carr said.

The Santa Gertrudis Academy alum was thrilled to help TAMUK run-rule UT Permian Basin 13-1.

"I got a lot of support from the community," Carr said. "My middle school they made a post about me on Facebook. The Kingsville Caller Times and even my high school. You know the support I got from the community was really crazy, and it's good to know that the community that I'm from supports me so much."

Up next, the Javelinas are on the road for a three-game series at UT-Tyler starting with a double-header on Thursday. Then TAMUK softball is back in town for a three-game duel against Midwestern State starting Tuesday, April 11. That double-header is at 4 and 6 p.m. in Kingsville.