Texas A&M-Corpus Christi launches innovative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shakas Up Sports announces its groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective.

NIL is designed to provide fans with an unforgettable experience all while empowering Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) student-athletes. The NIL collective will focus on the athletes' professional and personal development and create a lasting legacy for the Islander community.

Shakas Up Sports will allow athletes to engage with their fans through events and interactive experiences. The objective is to bring fans closer to the action and developed an everlasting bond between the Islander community and its sports team.

“We are very pleased with the development of the Shakas Up Sports fund. It is incredibly heartening to know that we have such devoted Islander fans, alums, and supporters who have come together to directly support our student-athletes in this way.” -Adrian Rodriguez, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Director said in a release.

"We believe that the success of our student-athletes extends beyond the field or court, and Shakas Up Sports is committed to providing them with the tools and support they need to excel," Ed Cantu, Co-Founder of Shakas Up Sports said in a release. "By uniting fans and athletes, we're building a community that celebrates the extraordinary talents of TAMUCC student-athletes and forges a stronger Islander legacy.

To learn more about Shakas Upclick here.