TAMUCC women's basketball team releases 2024-25 schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team is looking to add a third championship season to their record after releasing their schedule for the 2024-25 season.

According to a press release, the TAMUCC Islanders will open at Texas A&M on Nov. 4 and head to Texas State on Nov. 9. TAMUCC will also play at Baylor and UTSA in November.

The official home opener is set for Nov. 12 against Sul Ross, but the Islanders will play 15 home games total, including matchups against UTEP, Our Lady of the Lake, Dallas Christian, and Schreiner.

TAMUCC's conference opener starts at home against newcomer SFA on Dec. 14.

"This is the toughest schedule in my tenure here," Head Coach Royce Chadwick, entering his 13th season at the helm said. "Opening with Texas A&M followed by Texas State and Baylor all on the road is a gargantuan challenge, and that's just the first two weeks of November. We have a veteran team and we will be tested early and often. I believe it will only make us stronger for the Southland run."

Conference play will look a little different this year, with UTRGV and SFA being added to the roster. The new members bring the conference to 12 teams this upcoming season, the most competitors in the league since 2020-21. Each institution will play 20 games, with 10 at home and 10 away.

Click here to purchase season tickets.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.