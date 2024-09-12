TAMUCC men's basketball team releases 2024-25 schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With less than two months away, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team announced its 2024-25 season schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The men's basketball team is gearing up for a challenging schedule, opening the season against the Purdue Boilers on Nov. 4 in Indiana.

The Islanders' home opener is set for Nov. 8 against Dallas Christian in the Dugan Wellness Center. TAMU-CC will also host an MTE Tournament, hosting UT-Martin and Le Moyne Nov. 21-23.

"We've assembled a very formidable nonconference schedule this season that will challenge us while helping the team grow as we get ready for Southland Conference play," head coach Jim Shawwho will enter his second year said. "We'll play road games at the defending Big Ten and Big 12 Champions that will allow us to compete against two of the most dominate college basketball programs in the country. Additionally, we will travel to a couple historic college basketball venues in the state of New Mexico to play two great mid-major programs. Lastly, we get to host a Multi-Team Event in Corpus Christi for the first time in five years that will reward our loyal, growing Islander fanbase with a weekend of great college basketball."

With the addition of SFA and UTRGV to the league, the conference slate will feature 12 teams this upcoming season, marking the most competitors in the league since the 2020-21 campaign. Each institution will 20 games - 10 home and 10 away.

"The conference schedule sees the addition of two in-state institutions and long-time rivals in SFA and UTRGV while expanding the total number of conference games to twenty (20)," Shaw said. "The new 12-team version of Southland Conference men's basketball looks to be deeper and stronger than it's been in recent years with many exciting SLC matchups coming to the Coastal Bend on Saturday afternoons and Monday evenings during the months of January, February and early March."

Overall, the Islanders will play 18 home games this year including 10 at the American Bank Center.

"Overall, the 2024-25 schedule has a great balance of intriguing home games and spectacular high-major matchups that Islanders students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans will enjoy watching all season long," Shaw said.

