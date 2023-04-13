Talavera walk-off gives No. 2 Ray 1-0 victory over Gregory-Portland in 9 innings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 2 Ray Texans and Gregory-Portland Wildcats were strong on the mound on Wednesday at Cabaniss, but the Texans secured the win 1-0 in extras on a walk-off to take the UIL District 29-5A North Zone lead.

Ray won in the bottom of the ninth. Nic Talavera at the plate with 2 outs and a runner on first and second. He hit a chopper to third and reached on an error to bring home Lucas Tinajero for the only run of the game.

Keevyn Goss led Ray on the hill. The southpaw lasted 8 inning, allowing 4 hits while striking out 14 batters. Lucas Tinajero came in for relief, holding off G-P in 1 inning. He tallied 1 strikeout.

Wildcats starter Noah Turner took the loss. He went 8.1 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 8 and walking 1 batter.

Fans left the game questioning a call in the top of the sixth. Goss' pitch turned into a passed ball and G-P's Eddie Sanchez took off with a diving finish at home. Goss protected and was given the tag, but it was a very close call at the plate.

Do you think @GPWildcatBsbl's Eddie Sanchez was out or safe? Would have been the game-winning run in the sixth inning. Instead @raytexanbsbl won 1-0 in the ninth frame on a walk-off. — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) April 13, 2023

Gregory-Portland can seek revenge on Friday at 6 p.m. in their rematch with Ray.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.