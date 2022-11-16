Taft's dynamic duo claims single-season records

TAFT, TX — Team work makes the dream work. Cliché, but true in Taft. Especially on the connection between junior J.J. Acosta and senior Josh Suarez.

"Back in the pocket I do have time back there and just looking around you know I just see a bunch of athletes that are able to make plays for me and my team," said J.J. Acosta, Taft junior quarterback.

At the end of the regular season, Acosta surpassed Taft's single-season passing yards and touchdown record reaching 3,474 yards and 32 touchdowns.

"This year has been you know kind of a statement season I guess you could say because last year I had some mistakes here and there," said Acosta. "This offseason I kind of worked as hard as I could and just gave it out to God this year."

Suarez, his go-to target, holds three single-season records totaling 82 receptions for 1,464 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns.

"Just my speed and my feet work and breaking off those tackles and getting to the endzone," said Josh Suarez, Taft senior receiver and defensive back.

His hard work does not go unnoticed.

"Even now you know after practice he (Suarez) goes and works out, so it's really good for us," said Acosta. "It's been really good for me having another threat out there."

Suarez credits Taft head coach J.R. Castellano's game planning for creating a scheme that works best for the team.

"I'm really blessed," said Suarez. "I mean with Castellano coming in my freshman year I mean I basically grew up with him going through my high school years."

It's a team effort on the coaching staff.

"Coach (Jose) Rios, the offensive coordinator for us, he's made up some good plays and he has trusted me more with the ball this season so I'm very thankful for that," said Acosta.

Taft won the district title for the first time since 1986, and Suarez stays focused knowing the young Greyhounds aspire to reach these goals.

"Yeah they always come up to me saying good job," said Suarez. "Give me a hug and want to take a picture. I feel really blessed because they look up to me and I'm glad that I'm here."

Taft continues their postseason playoff run this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Rogers Tigers. Both teams meet up for Area at Lenhoff Stadium in Schertz.

