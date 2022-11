TAFT, TX — The Taft Greyhounds (8-2, 6-0) shutout George West and win the UIL 3A-DII District 16 title for the first time in 36 years, since 1986. Head Coach Joe Richard Castellano paved the way with quarterback J.J. Acosta, Efrain Ozuna, Jay Martinez and two-way athlete Joshua Suarez shutting out George West 26-0.

