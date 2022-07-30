Summer training prepares Bears for football conditioning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears never hibernate, tackling the heat all summer long.

"Doing stuff like this keeps you worked out, keeps you healthy, and gets you ready for the season," said Josh Williams, West Oso junior wide receiver and defensive end. "You know what to expect and get your body prepared for when the fall comes."

The Bears run bleachers, lift weights and compete.

"I mean the best part is making the other person better you know. Making each other better, seeing what each other got and pushing each other to their limits," said Joe Medina, West Oso senior wide receiver and safety. "This helps benefit us because it brings us together as a team you know. Everybody is here and everybody is working."

At every school in the Coastal Bend it takes an entire team effort to gear up for game day.

Corpus Christi Independent School District athletic trainers gather every year to unify their safety protocols.

"The main thing is that we work all together as all of the District athletic trainers, so we create a very safe atmosphere and environment for our student-athletes," said Robert Gonzalez, Moody athletic trainer for 33 years.

Trainers also prepare for the South Texas Heat. With temperatures in August reaching the upper 90s. With the heat index going even higher, it's important to drink water in advance.

"During those times we really focus on making sure that our athletes are aware of nutritional things, hydration factors and our coaches as well are aware of you know of heat illnesses and what that looks like," said Brittany Torres, CCISD District middle school athletic trainer.

Now just a few days away from fall practice, time will tell which teams shine.

"Just ready for the season to start," said Williams. "I'm ready to show what I can do and I'm ready for my team to show what they've been preparing all summer to do."

The Bear's week two game against St. John Paul II will air live on our sister station the CW. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at West Oso.