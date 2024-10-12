Status Quo: Miller dominates in district match over Moody in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (4-2, 1-0) put a pause on the Moody (4-2, 0-1) magic with a dominating 70-14 win in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.

It's Miller's first district win of the year in District 14 of 5A-Division II. That also makes four straight victories over Moody for the Buccaneers.

Miller scored on every offensive possession in the game while holding Moody to touchdowns on their opening drive and last drive.

Both teams, along with all Corpus Christi Independent School District teams, were off in week six. Miller and Moody used that time to rest up and recover from some injuries.

It took Miller's defense at least one drive to get back into the swing of things.

Moody began the game with the ball and faced a fourth down. An offside call against Miller saved the drive. That allowed Romeo Castillo to get the right edge and take it to the house on the next play, a 67 yard dash. The extra point was blocked so Trojans led 6-0.

Miller quickly responded. It appeared Moody's defense was going to have a goal line stand and keep the early lead. However, on fourth down, a holding call in the end zone gave Miller another opportunity. Quarterback Trevor Long took care of business himself leaping over the top for the touchdown.

It was Miller's lead 7-6 and they never relinquished it.

Miller's defense locked in, allowing very little room for Moody's patented run offense.

In the second quarter, Moody would turn the ball over on downs. The Buccaneers only needed one play to score after that. Long threw a dart over the middle to his speedster, Eathan Vela. He went untouched into the end zone for the 55-yard score.

Long accounted for all five first half touchdowns. He dropped a dime to Roderick Taylor from 33 yards out. He hit Jaihum Cook on a quick throw to the left for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Vela got his second of the half with a five yard pass from Long.

The second half was much of the same with the Buccaneers pinning down the Trojans. Moody turned the ball over twice on two fumbles.

Adrian Luna got Moody's second score in the waning moments of the match.

District play continues for Miller and Moody next week.

Miller will play the Carroll Tigers on Oct. 18 at Buccaneer Stadium.

Moody will travel to Gregory-Portland on Oct. 18.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.