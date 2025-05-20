State rivalry returns: Calallen facing Liberty in UIL 4A-DI Semifinals 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2-time UIL 4A defending State Champion Calallen Lady Cats are battling a familiar foe in the 4A-DI State Semifinals. Calallen and Liberty have matched up in the Championship game in three of the last four years. The Lady Cats won their first title in 2023, 9-7, and last spring 2-1.

This is the first time softball has split into divisions, and based on rankings that's why these two don't normally see each other until the end. Either way it's a playoff rivalry that highlights elite talent.

Liberty is returning the majority of their roster, while Calallen had to fill big roles. The Lady Cats' new players have stepped up and are Branded in the Grind, which is their slogan this season.

"I feel like we still have a lot of depth, more than most high schools even after losing five key players last year," said Calallen senior shortstop Brookelynn Meador. "Everyone is very athletic, we try our best to be as coachable as possible and we've all gotten along great."

The Lady Cats and Liberty face off for game 1 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. and game 3 if needed is Saturday at noon. All games at Lehman High School in Kyle.