State Champs again: Calallen softball receives second UIL state rings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2-time defending UIL 4A state softball champion Calallen Lady Cats received their second consecutive rings. The 2025 season has already started, but their end goal is still the same.

Last spring, Calallen became the first softball team from the Coastal Bend to win back-to-back state titles. After a year, their new bling finally arrived. A few of last years grads were able to make the trip home.

"My favorite thing is probably how it's black. It makes the jewels standout a lot," said Calallen 2024 grad Makenzie Mounts. "I like how it has my favorite nickname on the side "Pickle".

"On the inside we have like it's called a boneyard. On the inside everybody we were able to beat each round," said Calallen softball head coach Teresa Lentz. "The Astros have it in there's, so I kind of stole it from them."

Rilyn Gamez said the second best part was seeing her teammates again.

"I've been waiting for my ring for a long time, and just the anticipation of seeing it or knowing what it looks like is exciting, " said Calallen 2024 grad Rilyn Gamez. "Being able to come back here with my friends and celebrating it all over again it's fun."

Makenzie Mounts wants to see her alma mater make it a 3-peat, so when times are tough she had this advice for the 2025 team.

"Just to try 100 percent all of the time. Listen to coach. She knows what she's doing," Mounts said. "Just go out there and even if they don't win just try hard. That's the only thing that matters."

Calallen softball plays their first official game after scrimmages on Tuesday, Feb. 11 against Victoria East. The home game begins around 6:30 p.m. The regular season ends with a road trip to Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday, April 15.