Spikefest tournament takes over The Arena, showcases 24 teams

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi ISD's annual high school volleyball Spikefest tournament served up a two-day challenge for 24 teams at "The Arena" at Carroll High.

"Participating in Spikefest is a really big thing for us because we get to play a lot of different teams and see what's down here in South Texas and what we're going to be up against," said Jaylen Torre, Tuloso-Midway senior middle back defense. "The teams up from up there are usually better, so they bring some competition down here. We have a really good team connection this year and we're all really close, so we all have fun. Hopefully, we'll win a lot of games this year and (people) come out and support."

Tuloso-Midway won their first game over Miller in two sets, 25-10 and 25-19. Flour Bluff also won their game over Rockport-Fulton 25-18 and 25-13, respectively.

The Championship Bracket starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday in The Arena. The Championship tournament title is set for 3 p.m. on court two.



