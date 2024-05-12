Watch Now
Six Coastal Bend baseball teams advance to Regional Quarterfinals third round 2024

Posted at 1:53 PM, May 12, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Coastal Bend high school baseball teams remain in the UIL playoff hunt between 3A and 4A. The Regional Quarterfinals third round features a Coastal Bend matchup in each classification.

UIL 4A
Tuloso-Midway vs. Bishop (TBD)
Game 1:
Game 2:
Game 3 (If needed):

Calallen vs. Floresville
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Steve Chapman Field in Calallen
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Community College

UIL 3A
London vs. Lyford (All Games at Whataburger Field)
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Falfurrias vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (All Games at Robstown)
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

