Six Coastal Bend baseball teams advance to Regional Quarterfinals third round 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Coastal Bend high school baseball teams remain in the UIL playoff hunt between 3A and 4A. The Regional Quarterfinals third round features a Coastal Bend matchup in each classification.

UIL 4A

Tuloso-Midway vs. Bishop (TBD)

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If needed):

Calallen vs. Floresville

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Steve Chapman Field in Calallen

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Community College

UIL 3A

London vs. Lyford (All Games at Whataburger Field)

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Falfurrias vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (All Games at Robstown)

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2