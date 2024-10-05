Sinton stays perfect in non-district play, topping Calallen in Game of the Week

SINTON, Texas — Sinton (6-0) overcame a sluggish first half at Pirate Stadium to defeat Calallen 27-13 in KRIS 6 News Game of the Week.

Sinton made history becoming the first team to win the Game of the Week Golden Trophy four straight weeks.

It was a rough start for the Pirates after Mykah Green fumbled the ball on the opening drive. Fortunate for them the defense held up and forced a punt by the Wildcats.

Calallen (4-2) took advantage of the field position game and would try for a field goal their next posession. However the kick missed to the right.

It was a wet first quarter with rain periodically falling. It may have played a factor in a few miscues snapping the ball for both sides.

Sinton's next drive put them on the board. Derek Garcia ripped off a big run to get the Pirates near midfield. Then, It took a clutch catch by Jacoby James from Tristan Handson to pick up a fourth down and three to go.

That allowed one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos in the Coastal Bend to connect for a 40 yard touchdown pass. James scores the same night he was crowned Homecoming King.

The missed two-point try made it 6-0.

Calallen responds their next chance taking the game into the second quarter. Wildcats threatened to score in the red zone, but three straight tackles for loss by the Pirate defense forced a field goal try.

Ian Perez's first try was no good, but an offside penalty gave him another shot. He nailed the 27 yard try to make it 6-3.

Calallen stops Sinton from going anywhere on the next possession, then kept the ball moving on the ground. Carlos Rosales broke off a near 30 yard run to move Calallen into Pirate Territory. He capped off the drive rushing in from nine yards out.

Calallen took the lead into halftime 10-6.

However, as has been the case all season, Sinton came out much better in the second half.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Drayson Gamez at the end of the first half moved the ball up to midfield for Sinton to kick off. Sinton's Andrew Silva surprised all of Calallen as he recovered his own onside kick.

It didn't result in points, but an energy boost for the Pirates.

Their next chance was set up by big runs from Garcia and Handson.

The senior, Handson, finished off the drive with a bullish run to take the lead back, 13-10.

It went downhill for Calallen from there. Wildcats' Sebastian Dennis was picked off by Jonah James to halt any Calallen momentum.

To the fourth quarter and the Pirates would put it away. Garcia broke out one of his signature big plays from near midfield to put the Pirates up by two scores, 20-10.

The Pirate defense came up big again, halting the Wildcats in their tracks in the red zone on the next drive. Perez made another 27 yard field goal.

In the final minutes, just for safe keeping, Green redeemed himself with a 21 yard touchdown run.

Sinton has wrapped up one of the hardest non-district schedules in the Coastal Bend, besting Alice, Gregory-Portland, Miller and now Calallen. They will have the next week off before beginning play in their new District 15 in 4A Division 2. They'll welcome in the Cuero Gobblers on Oct. 18.

Calallen finishes their non-district schedule with a respectable 4-2 record. They begin District 16 play in 4A Division 1 at home versus Valley View Oct. 18.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.