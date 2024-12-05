Sinton learning from 2023 heartbreak heading into a playoff rematch vs Wimberley

SINTON, Texas — After the final whistle blew on Sinton’s 2023 season, family and friends exited the stands in Van Ormy, Texas and met the team on the field for somber hugs and what the team described as heartbreak. Sinton had lost to Wimberley in the state quarterfinal.

“Coming into this year, it’s something that’s been on all of our minds, wanting to play them again,” senior Rhyzaya Rodriguez, a senior wide receiver for Sinton said.

In 2023, Sinton were district champs and rolling through the playoffs when they ran into Wimberley. The Texans beat Sinton 38-13 and shut the pirates out in the second half. Quarterback Tristan Handson threw for a touchdown and ran one in.

“Heartbreak. You know it’s hard losing," senior Nate Mutchler, a Pirates linebacker and fullback said. "Definitely as a junior coming into the next year it still weighs a lot on you and we kind of just take every day a lot differently after a loss like that.”

“I would say hurt. We played our butts off, but it wasn’t enough,” Rodriguez said.

This week, Sinton gets their rematch and in the 4A-DII state quarterfinals once again.

Sinton (13-0) and Wimberley (11-2) have been on a crash course since the playoff bracket was drawn. Like last year, Sinton comes in as district champs and have coasted through the playoffs. However this year, they’re undefeated and learning from last year’s heartbreak.

“Whole team has been a lot more locked-in. Every week is like that, but it just hits a little bit different this week. We have goals we want to get to and this week is another step towards that,” Mutchler said.

It’ll be tough again as the Pirates go up against third-year starting quarterback Cody Stoever. He tormented the Pirates last year and this season has accumulated over 3,500 yards and 53 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

“Last year’s loss we turn that into a lesson and we’re looking forward to coming and doing better," said Rodriguez.

The rematch is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Harlandale Memorial Stadium in San Antonio. Highlights can be seen on Friday Night Fever after the game, on KRIS 6 News at 10 p.m..

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.