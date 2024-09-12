Sinton hopes to stay perfect while Alice looks to rebound in Game of the Week

SINTON, Texas — KRIS 6 News' high school football Game of the Week for week three will pit the Sinton Pirates vs. the Alice Coyotes.

Sinton and Alice are two district winners from last year. They both have the same goal this year, but are on different paths to achieve that.

The Pirates come into week three rolling over their first two opponents, Beeville and Calhoun. They're on a path to continue using the mentality Coach Michael Troutman instilled in them when he took over in 2019.

“I feel like throughout these first two games we’ve really been able to show what we can do and what this season is going to hold for us,” CD Ellis, Sinton's left tackle and defensive end said.

“It’s always a great start. We got to stay focused, we can’t get complacent. We have to be able to be locked in, and focus and continue working toward goals that are bigger, that we want to achieve,” Troutman said.

Like the blank practice jersey’s Sinton wears, Troutman told his guys they play a blank, faceless opponent each week.

Troutman said you have to respect your opponent, but complacency is their biggest challenge, to compete for a fifth consecutive district title.

“You have to practice with intention. You have to be able to leave practice better than what you were when you entered practice,” he said.

“Calhoun comes back right before half and we had to overcome adversity. It shows we have fight in us and that we’re relentless," Sinton linebacker Nate Mutchler said.

Alice has a little different of a mindset at 1-1. They have to rebound from a loss against former district foe Calallen, losing 37-7. It was a matchup they won last season, that helped them claim the district crown.

“We gave up some opportunities we had early that we didn’t take advantage of. I thought Calallen was a good football team, well coached. We just can’t make those mistakes and be a good football team,” Alice Head Coach J.R. Castellano said.

“We never hang our head on a loss, so we’re here to get better and get back to work,” Alice quarterback Lucian Cruz said.

“We were just thinking about, come back the next day, have a good flush out. And then, come back Monday and have a really good practice," Alice's half-back and defensive end Landen Brunston said.

Castellano said he has a young squad this year. 32 players graduated from the program after last season. He’s hoping this is the week his young squad steps up to compete. Having a tough non-district schedule has been crucial to their development.

“I think just the whole preparation part of it, the game experience that you get. Just the whole playing quality football teams. The execution part of things that you have to get better at,” Castellano said.

Kick-off is Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Sinton. Highlights and the Game of the Week trophy presentation can be seen on the Friday Night Fever, on KRIS 6 News at 10.

