Sinton head coach inks commitment to district bet

SINTON, TX — Sinton, football head coach Michael Trautman is a man of his word, so much so, he was willing to make it permanent. The Pirates made a bet earlier in the season. Defeat Ingleside, win the UIL 4A-DII District 15 title, and coach Troutman gets a tattoo, and he did just that this weekend.

Troutman got the never ending S on his bicep. The Sinton four-year head coach and 1993 alum is very proud to represent.

"That never ending S means everything to me and even when I was off coaching at other places that maroon and white and that never ending S sat right here in my heart at all times," said Troutman. "I am blessed to be able to come back, be here in Sinton and wear this with pride, always."

Sinton shutout Ingleside 32-0 and finished the regular season (7-3, 4-0). The Pirates won third district title in-a-row (2022, 2021 and 2020) after losing three of their first five games this season.

"I love it," said Braeden Brown, Sinton senior quarterback. "He did it. He is a man of his word."

Up next, Sinton plays La Grulla for the Bi-District first round of playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Falfurrias.