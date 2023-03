AUSTIN, Texas — Sinton 2022 graduate Rylan Galvan stepped up to the batters box Wednesday night against Mercer and delivered his first NCAA DI career hit in his first at-bat of the game. It was a 2-run homer over the left field wall in the second inning at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Texas freshman catcher ended the night going 3-for-4 contributing 2 runs, 4 RBI and only striking out once in his last at-bat.