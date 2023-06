INGLESIDE, Texas — The Sinton Major All-Stars took an early lead over Refugio and held on for the 4-2 win in the best of three District 29 championship series in Ingleside.

Sinton starting pitcher Luke Villareal got the win, allowing only 2 hits and no runs over 5 innings while striking out 5 batters.

Victor Guzman led Sinton going 2-for-2 a the plate to bring in 3 RBI and score 2 runs.

Game two is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Ingleside at Live Oak Park.