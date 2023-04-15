Series sweep for London baseball and Santa Gertrudis Academy softball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London and Santa Gertrudis Academy's UIL District 30-3A rivalry ended with a season series sweep in baseball and softball.

Two London baseball (22-3-1) pitchers combined to throw the 10-0 shutout against SGA. Blayne Lyne was credited for the victory, lasting 4 innings, allowing 1 hit while striking out 7 batters. Ethan Ortega threw 1 inning in relief.

The Pirates tallied 6 runs in the second inning thanks to Jacob Gonzalez, Landon Salinas, Christian Olivares and Mason Arispe who hit the only home run of the game. London racked up 11 hits through five innings.

The No. 10 Lady Lions (28-5) held off the Lady Pirates (21-10-1) by 1 run for the second time this season. Their first matchup was 8-7, and on Friday SGA won 11-10.

SGA junior Taylor Reyes, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders commit, hit two home runs. Her teammates, Kieana Cruz and Alexxis Moreno, each hit a dinger as well.

The Lady Lions varsity will be playing their rain out make-up game on Saturday at TAMUK against Falfurrias. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

District 30-3A Baseball Standings

London (8-0)

Banquete (7-1)

Santa Gertrudis Academy (5-3)

Falfurrias (2-6)

Hebbronville (1-7)

San Diego (1-7)

District 30-3A Softball Standings

Santa Gertrudis Academy (8-0)

London (5-3)

Hebbronville (5-4)

San Diego (4-4)

Falfurrias (2-6)

Banquete (1-8)