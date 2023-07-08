Second annual Kicks for Class features former Cowboys MVP Randy White

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Kicks for Class, a resource from Communities In Schools of the Coastal Bend that was created in cooperation with The Heil Law Firm, will host guest speaker Randy White, nicknamed 'the Manster'.

The former Cowboys defensive tackle played with Dallas from 1975-1988. White is a 9-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XII Champion and Co-MVP.

Funds raised will be donated toward a shopping spree for kids at Academy on August 2. The goal is to help kids get the equipment they need, like shoes, to play sports. Kicks for Class plans on expanding this year with musical instruments and tennis gear. Not only helping Corpus Christi middle schools, but a few outside the city as well.

"I found that by doing and participating it led to success in other aspects of your life, so for me that was beautiful," Robert Heil, founder of Kicks for Class, said. "We're trying to carry on and pass on that legacy to the next generation of kids in our community, and what I've seen is we got a lot of kids who don't have access to the resources to be able to even have the basic needs to get on the field. We don't want anything to hold them back from that."

The second annual Kicks for Class event kicks off next Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. The Bay Jewel Event Center. Let's help change the game in youth sports. To purchase tickets to the sports gala click here.

Kicks for Class Tickets and Sponsorships

Individual Ticket: $225

Reserved Table: $1,500

GOAT Sponsor: $5,000



VIP meet and greet for 8 with Randy White

Logo on event flyer

Logo on red carpet step and repeat

Recognition at event

Business signage welcomed at event

Recognition through marketing efforts

Logo on LED signage at VIP table for 8

Dinner for 8

MVP Sponsor: $3,500

VIP meet and greet for 2 with Randy White

Logo on red carpet step and repeat

Recognition at event

Business signage welcomed at event

Recognition through marketing efforts

Logo on LED signage at VIP table for 8

Dinner for 8

All Star Sponsor: $2,500