Santa Gertrudis Academy football defensive coordinator promoted to head coach

The Santa Gertrudis Independent School District has promoted one of their own to lead the Santa Gertrudis Academy High School football team.

On Wednesday, the district took to social media to announce Frank Galvan Jr as the newest head coach for the program.

The now former defensive coordinator has lead the Lions defense for three seasons, but will now dawn a head coaching cap for the 2023-24 season.

This will be the second head coaching gig for Galvan at the district, as he recently was at the helm of the baseball program.

“We need to be stronger so we focused on lifting this off-season, conditioning and toughness is also a huge factor in winning football games so our summer will be geared at emphasizing those areas,” Galvan said in the social media post.

KRIS 6 Sports has reached out to SGISD Athlteic Director Arturo Lozano for further details on Galvan's hiring, and if he will continue duties with the baseball program.

Lozano said he will get back to us as soon as he can.

