San Diego wins their first Game of the Week trophy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week three proved to be a historic one for the San Diego Vaqueros (3-0).

They made the one hour trek to Corpus Christi where they convincingly beat the West Oso Bears (1-2) 50-12 in KRIS 6 News Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week.

Both teams struggled to get going out of the gate and broke off a big play on their first drives only for the drive to stall.

Then things took a turn. On a West Oso drive, quarterback Devin Martinez had his pass tip off his receiver's hands to fall into the hands of a San Diego defender for the interception.

That led to the four yard touchdown pass from Jayden Lozano to Nick Luera. They'd take on a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Bears following possession they would answer. Martinez launched one to a wide open Dashawn Trimble, who slipped past the Vaquero secondary. He went 68 yards no problem. No extra point so the score stood at 8-6 San Diego.

Then came the second quarter and the Bears fell out of sync. Martinez would be picked off again around midfield, this time by Andres Lopez who returned it to the 16 yard line of West Oso. Martinez never saw Lopez slid under the route his wide receiver was running.

Unfortunately, a West Oso lineman would be seriously injured on that interception and required emergency medical services to take him off the field.

Once play resumed after about a 15 minute pause, the very next play, Luera takes the rock, fakes out the only defender in his path on his way to a 16 yard touchdown. That made the game 15-6 in favor of the Vaqueros.

A few minutes later, they'd do it again from close range. Lozano with the quarterback keeper put them up 22-6 going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, it became hard to track the game as the scoreboard shut off and wouldn't come back on the rest of the game.

However, the Vaqueros continued their dominance out of the break. Lozano again would score from close range to go up 30-6.

The Bears could never string along a drive and never threatened in the second half.

A touchdown catch by San Diego's Tyler Saenz and a pick six would extend their lead 43-6.

As the third quarter ended, a brawl broke out between the two sides which resulted in two player ejections.

Carrying on into the fourth quarter, Luera would put the exclamation point on the night. The freshman scored his third touchdown.

West Oso trying to find a silver lining, Joshua Williams returned the ensuing kickoff to grab the Bears their second touchdown.

San Diego will next head to Odem (1-2) on Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

West Oso will be featured in week four during our Game Night South Texas at Tuloso-Midway (3-0). That game will be broadcast live on our sister station, the CW on Thursday at 7 p.m.

