Rockport-Fulton hires Eric Soza to lead Pirate athletics

ROCKPORT-FULTON, Tx — Its was an unanimous decision for the Rockport-Fulton ISD Board of Trustees.

On Tuesday, May 7, Eric Soza was hired on as the new RFISD Athletic Director and head football coach.

“We’re really excited to welcome the Soza family to our Rockport-Fulton community,” RFISD Superintendent Dr. Lesley Austin said. “I appreciate the committee’s commitment and dedication to find the best fit for our District. It was a thorough process and the committee made a decision based on our student’s needs and community’s desires.”

A Beeville native, Soza attended the the University of Texas at San Antonio where he was the starting quarterback and three-year captain fro the Roadrunners. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology.

Afterwards he worked as an offensive football graduate assistant position at the University of Houston and he worked under head coaches, Tony Levine and Tom Herman. He also earned a Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision during his time at the university.

Soza joins the Rockport-Fulton Pirates Athletic Department after serving for the last five years as an offensive coordinator and Head Boys Track coach at A.C. Jones High School. He was recently recognized as the A.C. Jones High School Teacher of the Year.

Soza and his wife Audrey have three children - Tatum, Carter, and Cameryn.