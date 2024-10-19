Rockport-Fulton has dominant district win over Ingleside in Game of the Week

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates (5-3, 1-1) left no doubt in their 49-14 victory over Ingleside (5-3, 1-1) in the Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week.

It's the Pirates first win in District 15 of 4A-DII. That ties them with the Mustangs.

Rockport-Fulton got off on the right foot, only using the run game to power themselves to the goal line on their opening drive. Quarterback and Homecoming King Sean Howell punched it in for the early lead.

Ingleside looked to answer after Sawyer Chalk completed a pass to Jordan Smith over the middle on fourth down. However, the Pirates shut the Mustangs down and forced a turnover on downs.

The Pirates cruised down the field with ease most of the night, using the run game. In the second quarter, a smooth delayed hand-off to Traey Alvarado saw him sail past a Mustangs defense for a 50-yard run and touchdown.

The Ingleside offense leaned on their best playmaker, Chalk, all night. He answered right away on the next drive. Calling his own number, he slipped out of one tackle then rounded the corner to take it 80 yards to the house. He scored both touchdowns for the Mustangs.

A missed extra point made it 14-6 Rockport-Fulton.

The running back by committee approach was more than effective at confusing the Ingleside defense and resulting in big plays for the Pirates.

After the Ingleside score, Michael Ramos powered down the middle for a 23 yard run. It set up Dawson Phillips to join the scoring party.

The Rockport-Fulton defense contained Chalk most of the way and only allowed one touchdown each half.

For good measure, the Pirates ran the two minute drill to perfection, this time through the air. On the run-pass option Howell wisely pulled the ball back and hit Nate Garcia on a slant route. It sent the Pirates into the locker room with a big 28-6 lead.

The defense stepped up in a big way with the likes of Kam Alston, Reid Snyder, Joseph Snyder and more delivering big hits.

Rockport-Fulton will carry momentum into the next district game at Robstown on Friday Oct. 25. They'll return home and close out with Sinton two weeks later.

Ingleside still has to face the top two teams in the district with Sinton On Oct. 25 and on the road at Cuero on Nov. 1.

4A-DII District 15

Sinton 1-0

Cuero 1-1

Rockport-Fulton 1-1

Ingleside 1-1

Robstown 0-1

