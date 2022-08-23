Rockport-Fulton filling gaps, looking for success after strong season

The Rockport-Fulton Pirates are coming off a strong (10-2) season. Now the Pirates are looking to reload their roster with a mix of upperclassmen and new, young players.

"Four or five guys that have been starting for three years and then next to them we have some guys that when they first started were in eighth grade or seventh grade," said Jay Seibert, Rockport-Fulton football head coach. "We have sophomores with seniors. We have a lot of guys on the team that are learning and a lot of guys that already know the rules and what's expected of them."

The Pirates are led by 6-foot-2 junior two-way athlete Ace Seibert.

"Ace being such a good quarterback really opens up the run game, so people are scared of a pass threat like he is and the talent we have at the wide receiver spots," said Devan Phillips, Rockport-Fulton senior running back and defensive back.

Siebert's supporting cast on offense keeps the defense on their toes.

"Devan was there last year and I mean he's awesome," said Ace Seibert, Rockport-Fulton junior quarterback and cornerback. "He runs the ball, he catches the ball and he's on defense. He makes a lot of plays."

Rockport-Fulton has a lot of talent throughout the roster, but the heart of the Pirates lies in the trenches.

"Some of our two most athletic kids are offensive linemen," said Jay Seibert. "We have some big, strong, fast kids and a couple of them are going both ways, so they are going to be in the trenches the whole game."

Many of the Pirates are going to play a ton of minutes, especially against their new opponents in UIL 4A-DII District 15.

"We're gonna fight," said Phillips. "We're not going to ever back down and we're going to hit you in the mouth before you do."