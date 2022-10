ROCKPORT-FULTON, TX — The Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates (26-7, 8-1) hang on to their UIL 4A District 30 lead after taking down Sinton for the second time this season in four sets.

SCORES

Sinton 1, Rockport-Fulton 3 (22-25, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-19)

Orange Grove 3, Skidmore-Tynan 2

Freer 0, Three Rivers 3

Gregory-Portland 1, Victoria West 3

Calallen 3, Bishop 0

Aransas Pass 3, Odem 0

HM King 1, Robstown 3

Refugio 3, Kenedy 1 (25-20, 25-16, 16-25 and 25-15)

Woodsboro 3, Bloomington 0