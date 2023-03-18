Robstown, San Diego girls repeat as state champs, results from THSWPA State Meet

A loaded field at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association State meet this week was not enough to dethrone Robstown and San Diego, as both programs secured their 2nd straight state titles.

4A-DII

On top of bringing home a state championship as a team in 4A Division II, four different Robstown girls, in four separate weight classes, also earned gold as individuals.

Jozannah Rodriguez came into the 2023 meet at a lower weight class than when she won gold in the 132-pound weight class at the 2022 State meet.

Rodriguez had a lift total of 905 pounds in the 123-pound weight-division this year to claim another gold medal — which included a 4A state record bench press of 245 pounds.

A year removed from a bronze medal last year, Leaya Alaniz claimed gold with a lift total of 750 pounds in the 97-pound weight class. Her total eclipsed the silver medalist by almost 100 pounds.

After a second place finish in the 220-pound weight division in 2022, Janessa Vela made her way back to the state meet in the 198-pound weight class in 2023.

She clinched gold on a 1,030-pound lift total, the only girl in the division above a four digit total.

A deadlift of 375 pounds helped Olivia Morales match up with Aubrey's Bela Herrera for a share of the gold medal in the 165-pound weight class.

They both had a lift total of 975 pounds.

Others who claimed medals for the Cotton Pickers include two silver medalists: Amelynne Burch in the 105-pound weight class, and Jamie Casas in the 148-pound weight class.

Overall, Robstown earned a whopping 40 points, 18 points ahead of second place Perryton.

Other Coastal Bend medalists in the 4A D-II meet include:

— GOLD

Victoria Pena — Orange Grove, 220-pound weight class.



— SILVER

Hannah VanBlarcum — Orange Grove, 132-pound weight class.

— BRONZE

Haylee Marmolejo — Ingleside, 123-pound weight class.

Abrianna Alaniz — Bishop, 181-pound weight class.

3A-DI

A team effort from the Lady Vaqueros gave them their second straight 3A District I powerlifting state title, edging Crystal City by two points in the overall total.

Taylor Garcia earned the only gold medal for the Lady Vaqueros in the 114-pound weight class, racking up 845 pounds on the day.

Janiya Sanchez earned silver in the 123-pound weight class, along with Jalynn Garcia in the 181-pound weight class and Aliana Garcia in the 220-pound weight class.

Taylor Ortiz rounded out the medal stand for the Lady Vaqueros, taking hold of the bronze medal in the 105-pound weight class.

Other Coastal Bend medalists from the 3A-Division I meet include:

— GOLD

Miranda Salas — Santa Gertrudis Academy, 105-pound weight class.

Yaritsa Alanis — Santa Gertrudis Academy, 165-pound weight class (Back-to-back).

Aerianna Segura — Goliad, 220-pound weight class.



— SILVER

Kaila Sanchez — Mathis, 132-pound weight class.

— BRONZE

Paris Cruz — London, 123-pound weight class.

Reina Romero — Mathis, 198-pound weight class.

Other results from 4A-Divsion I to 1A:

4A-DI

— GOLD

Kay Leal — Calallen, 114-pound weight class.

Sophie Sanchez — Beeville, 165-pound weight class.

Mya Martin — Beeville, 220-pound weight class.



— SILVER

Alexus Valdez — Tuloso-Midway, 165-pound weight class.

— BRONZE

Lindalee Urquieta — Tuloso-Midway, 114-pound weight class.



3A-DII

— GOLD

Alexandra Gomez — Hebbronville, 97-pound weight class.



— BRONZE

Gabby Ramos — Hebbronville, 259-pound weight class.

1A-2A

— GOLD

Marina Lopez — Skidmore-Tynan, 105-pound weight class.

Sara Perez — Freer, 114-pound weight class.



— SILVER

Breanna Palmer — Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, 165-pound weight class.

