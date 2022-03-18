Robstown girls powerlifting team wins state title

The Robstown girls powerlifting team ended the school's 30-year state-title drought Friday by winning the Class 4A small-school championship.

It feels great, said coach DeAndre Holmes. "These girls, they put in a lot of work. We started the seasion earlier than most people probably started — before Christmas — and so it's good. It's been fun. It's been exciting."

The Cotton Pickers tied for first place with Port Isabel, defeating powerhouse Perrytown High School and several San Antonio-area schools.

The Coastal Bend area also swept Class 3A big-school honors: San Diego placed first, London second, Bishop third and Santa Gertrudis Academy placed fourth.

In the Class 3A small-school category, Hebbronville tied for third and Skidmore-Tynan placed fourth.

